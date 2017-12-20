Conor McGregor’s Coach Doesn’t Buy Floyd Mayweather Ever Fighting in the UFC

If Floyd Mayweather ever actually fights in the UFC, it would come as a complete shock to Conor McGregor’s head coach.

John Kavanagh, who was by McGregor’s side when he got ready for a boxing match with Mayweather earlier this year, heard the news just like everyone else that UFC president Dana White has engaged in talks to bring Mayweather to the Octagon.

As enticing as it might be for McGregor to try and exact his revenge on Mayweather in a mixed martial arts fight after falling to him in August, Kavanagh doesn’t buy it one bit.

In fact, Kavanagh is willing to put up a rather scandalous bet on the fact that Mayweather will never step foot in the UFC Octagon.

I will do the Riverdance naked the day Mayweather fights in the ufc. Absolutely never going to happen. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/yAUbche7OC — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 20, 2017

Kavanagh’s objections about Mayweather fighting in the UFC are probably similar to everyone else in combat sports scoffing at the idea that the 50-0 retired boxer would actually test himself in MMA.

Then again when rumors first surfaced about McGregor crossing over to box Mayweather, that was met with the same kind of reaction so anything seems possible these days.

