               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Conor McGregor’s Coach Doesn’t Buy Floyd Mayweather Ever Fighting in the UFC

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

If Floyd Mayweather ever actually fights in the UFC, it would come as a complete shock to Conor McGregor’s head coach.

John Kavanagh, who was by McGregor’s side when he got ready for a boxing match with Mayweather earlier this year, heard the news just like everyone else that UFC president Dana White has engaged in talks to bring Mayweather to the Octagon.

As enticing as it might be for McGregor to try and exact his revenge on Mayweather in a mixed martial arts fight after falling to him in August, Kavanagh doesn’t buy it one bit.

In fact, Kavanagh is willing to put up a rather scandalous bet on the fact that Mayweather will never step foot in the UFC Octagon.

Kavanagh’s objections about Mayweather fighting in the UFC are probably similar to everyone else in combat sports scoffing at the idea that the 50-0 retired boxer would actually test himself in MMA.

Then again when rumors first surfaced about McGregor crossing over to box Mayweather, that was met with the same kind of reaction so anything seems possible these days.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA