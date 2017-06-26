Conor McGregor’s Coach Believes He Has Many Advantages Over Floyd Mayweather

With what seems to be impossible odds to overcome, John Kavanagh and his most famous student, Conor McGregor, find themselves in a position that they describe as familiar. In his recent column for Irish publication The42, Kavanagh recently wrote that he is convinced that McGregor will once again shock the world when he boxes Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Kavanagh believes his champion has enough advantages over Mayweather to overcome all odds and gain the victory.

“I believe we have a number of advantages going into this fight,” said Kavanagh. “Often, people who are experts in a certain field will tell you that it can actually be more awkward to deal with somebody who’s not from the same field. They’d rather deal with the top contender from their own discipline because he’ll move in a way that you assume he’ll move.”

That’s something that Kavanagh feels could be a significant advantage for McGregor.

“Mayweather has been in the boxing world for his entire career and everyone he’s faced has moved in a certain way that he’s pre-conditioned to handle. Now he’s going up against a guy who doesn’t follow any set patterns, who can deploy a variety of different styles of fighting and is not one bit intimidated. Conor is — as we all are here — 100-percent confident in victory. That kind of person is very difficult to deal with.”

Kavanagh remained coy on what specifics the SBG team from Ireland had planned.

“A lot of very experienced and respected boxers have been in touch to offer their help for this training camp, but we’re keeping our cards close to our chest for now at least. There will be sparring with guys we’re already familiar with, but we will also be bringing in some guys who I think people will be impressed with. But I’ll leave it to Conor to reveal that, should he choose to do so.”

