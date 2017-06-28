Conor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 28, 2017
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has done what no other fighter has ever done in MMA; he held two UFC titles at the same time. In August, the Irishman will face the toughest challenge of his career when he takes on undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing bout. It’s a tall order, even for “The Notorious,” but he and his camp are confident that he can get the job done.

“Conor wouldn’t do it if he didn’t think, and he 100-percent believes that he can win. We believe he’s going to win. If anybody can go in and do the extraordinary – on paper, it’s a tall task. If anybody can do it, Conor can. He shocks the world every time he fights. They’ve always doubted him,” McGregor’s boxing coach Owen Roddy told The MMA Hour.

Conor McGregor at UFC 194 open workouts“I believe he’s going to go in there and do it. He believes that he’s going to go in there and do it. The whole team believes that he’s going to do it.”

Roddy doesn’t just believe that McGregor is going to hand the legendary boxer his first loss, he believes that McGregor is going to knock Mayweather out when the meet in the ring in Las Vegas. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is a Sponsorship Free Agent for Floyd Mayweather Fight

“I think he’s going to KO him,” he said. “Conor does these exceptional things all the time. He says he’s going to go in and knock him out. I think he’s going to go in and knock him out… I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do it.”

