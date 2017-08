Conor McGregor Workout Live Stream at 6p ET I Mayweather vs. McGregor

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Conor McGregor hosts a media workout at the UFC Performance Institute in preparation of his megafight against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, August 26th.

