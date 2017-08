Conor McGregor Was Sick Leading Up to First Nate Diaz Fight

Conor McGregor says that he worked himself sick leading up to the first Nate Diaz fight and that’s what went wrong.

McGregor squares off with Floyd Mayweather in a boxing superfight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

