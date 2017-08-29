Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy on His Terms

                   
August 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

With Conor McGregor likely headed back to the Octagon, at least for his next fight, there has been lots of talk about what’s next. The UFC lightweight champion’s sights frequently seem to keep filtering back to Nate Diaz, a man with whom he has a bit of history.

McGregor and Diaz have fought twice, splitting the results. Both times, the fight drew monster numbers for the UFC. A third bout between the rivals may be the biggest fight available once McGregor steps back into the cage.

If it happens though, this time, McGregor wants the fight to be fully on his terms. After all, he knows who the A-Side is.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

