Conor McGregor Walks Michael Conlon, Rips Boxing Media to Shreds (video)

(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

On St. Patrick’s Day in New York, Conor McGregor walked Michael Conlan out for his professional boxing debut in Madison Square Garden, then stopped by media row to rip the boxing writers to shreds.

