Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2: Newly Revealed Behind the Scenes Footage

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It’s been a while since either of them have fought, but fans can never get enough of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. In what quickly became characterized as an instant classic, relive the sights and sounds of their epic rematch at UFC 202.

