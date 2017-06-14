Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: ‘Biggest Event Ever’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 14, 2017
Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe from Team Floyd Mayweather talked about how Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather would break records and be “The Biggest Event Ever.”

Related Article

Dana White

Dana White: McGregor vs Mayweather ‘is ...

Jun 15, 2017No Comments15 Views

Dana White talks about when the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight came together and how this is a Mayweather and McGregor promotion, not a UFC fight.

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather vs. McGregor Med...

Dana White (UFC), Leonard Ellerbe (Mayweather Promotions), and Stephen

Jun 14, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Official Floyd Mayweather v...

No sooner had the ink on the contract dried

Jun 14, 2017
Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White Outlines Mayweat...

Shortly following the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout becoming official,

Jun 14, 2017
               

