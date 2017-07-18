Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Betting Odds Continue to Shrink After World Tour

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 18, 2017
The odds were slim that a boxing match could be made between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former multi-division, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Ever since the fight was inked, however, McGregor has continuously narrowed the gap in his underdog role.

The latest odds show him at less than a 4-to-1 underdog, which really is incredible considering he has never fought a professional boxing match in his life and is challenging one of the best technical boxers in the sport’s history.

Most betting lines opened with McGregor at more than a 10-to-1 underdog, but he has steadily inched closer to Mayweather with Bovada on Tuesday issuing its new line of +350 for McGregor to -500 for Mayweather. That essentially means you’d have to bet $500 on Mayweather to win $100, while you could lay down a c-note on McGregor for a $350 return if he were to pull off the upset.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd MayweatherThe odds don’t have any effect on the fight, but are a significant side show for the biggest spectacle in combat sports history. If McGregor were able to defeat Mayweather, it could be catastrophic for the bookmakers, who are seeing historic levels of betting on the fight.

“We knew this fight would be big, potentially even bigger than the Super Bowl, but now we are almost certain it will be,” said Bodava sports book manager Kevin Bradley. “The recent trash talking and promotional tour is only encouraging bets and at this rate we cannot even imagine how much we will take on it.

“One thing is for sure though, we will need Mayweather huge. A McGregor early round KO as he promised would be a potential disaster and is a partial reason we are giving a great price on Mayweather at the moment.”

A straight-up bet on the winner isn’t the only option though. There are a plethora of side bets to be had. There’s the over/under on pay-per-view buys, which currently sits at 4.99 million. There are odds on whether or not McGregor will throw a kick during the boxing match. There are various bets on who will be knocked down or how many times. There is no shortage of bets to be made if that is your thing. 

Here are just a few:

Winner

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather Jr                 -500     (1/5)
Conor McGregor                       +350     (7/2)

Fun Props

How Many PPV buys will Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor have?
Over/Under                   4.99 Million

Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match?
Yes      +1100   (11/1)
No        -6500   (1/65)
**Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing a kick for Yes to be graded the winner

Points Handicap
Floyd Mayweather Jr     -39.5                -260     (5/13)
Conor McGregor           +39.5                +180     (9/5)

Will there be a Point Deducted?
Yes      +350     (7/2)
No         -600     (1/6)

Knockdown Props

Will Both Fighters be knocked down?
Yes      +600     (6/1)
No         -1600   (1/16) 

Will Either Fighter be knocked down or out?
Yes      -375     (4/15)
No       +240     (12/5)

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr be knocked down or out?
Yes      +350     (7/2)
No        -600     (1/6)

Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out?
Yes       -300     (1/3)
No        +200     (2/1)

Round Props

Total Rounds
Over     9.5        +125     (5/4)
Under   9.5        -175     (4/7)

Will the Fight Go the Distance?
Yes      +160     (16/10)
No        -230     (10/23) 

Round Betting

  1. Mayweather Jr in Round 1                  16/1
  2. Mayweather Jr in Round 2                  16/1
  3. Mayweather Jr in Round 3                  16/1
  4. Mayweather Jr in Round 4                  16/1 
  5. Mayweather Jr in Round 5                  16/1 
  6. Mayweather Jr in Round 6                  16/1 
  7. Mayweather Jr in Round 7                  16/1
  8. Mayweather Jr in Round 8                  16/1 
  9. Mayweather Jr in Round 9                  16/1 
  10. Mayweather Jr in Round 10                18/1 
  11. Mayweather Jr in Round 11                20/1 
  12. Mayweather Jr in Round 12                18/1 
  13. Mayweather Jr on Points                    5/2
  14. McGregor in Round 1                        16/1
  15. McGregor in Round 2                        16/1
  16. McGregor in Round 3                        16/1
  17. McGregor in Round 4                        16/1
  18. McGregor in Round 5                        20/1 
  19. McGregor in Round 6                        40/1 
  20. McGregor in Round 7                        40/1 
  21. McGregor in Round 8                        50/1 
  22. McGregor in Round 9                        50/1
  23. McGregor in Round 10                      50/1 
  24. McGregor in Round 11                      50/1
  25. McGregor in Round 12                      50/1
  26. McGregor on Points                           10/1
  27. Fight Draw                                           50/1 

