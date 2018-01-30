Conor McGregor Trolls Floyd Mayweather After Posting Video Stepping Into MMA Cage

Floyd Mayweather is the master at getting people buzzing about whatever he plans to do next but his latest video invoked a rather hilarious response from UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

On Tuesday, Mayweather posted a video on his Twitter account that showed the 50-0 retired boxer stepping into a mixed martial arts cage and moving around as if he were about to fight.

It was just a couple of months ago where Mayweather said he could easily make a billion dollars by competing in the UFC, which was followed up by Dana White saying he was talking to him about a potential deal. Mayweather later shot that down saying he never intended on actually fighting but was just stating how much money he could make if he chose to compete in the UFC.

Mayweather’s latest video got people buzzing once again that perhaps he was actually contemplating a future in MMA.

Well it didn’t take long for McGregor to repost the video with a message attached where he took aim at Mayweather.

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

McGregor and Mayweather have been exchanging a lot of jabs over social media during the past few months, further fueling speculation that they may want to fight again after their last boxing match pulled in a reported 6.7 million pay-per-view buys worldwide.

White has stated numerous times that he has no desire to book McGregor against Mayweather again but these two superstars just can’t seem to move past their fight with these continued jabs at each other.