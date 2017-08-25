Conor McGregor Trash Talks Floyd Mayweather During Intense Face Off Following Weigh-Ins

Floyd Mayweather had concerns about Conor McGregor making weight but he shouldn’t be worried any longer.

After both men enjoyed a long walk to the stage with a very pro-Irish crowd packed inside the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor was the first fighter to step on the scale, coming in at a fit and trim 153 pounds.

The contracted weight for the fight was 154 pounds.

Mayweather followed shortly after and came in at just 149.5 pounds, well under the weight limit for the fight.

Once the fighters stepped off the scale, Mayweather and McGregor came nose-to-nose one last time before they meet in the ring on Saturday night.

McGregor wasted no time trash talking Mayweather, who stayed silent while staring down the opponent he’ll face in his last professional fight.

“You ain’t got s–t on me!” McGregor shouted. “You little short ass, weak ass b–ch.”

Once the fighters were finally separated, McGregor doubled down on his promise to hand Mayweather the first loss of his professional career while digging into the former multi-division champion for how he looked at the weigh-ins on Friday.

“He looks like dog s–t. You know that,” McGregor said. “He looks blown out, full of water, he’s not going to keep my pace. Trust me on that. That’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him.

“I’m gonna breeze through him. Trust me on that. I’ll stomp my foot right in the center of that ring, I won’t go nowhere other than the center of that ring so let’s go, let’s see who can take it. He’s over there twiddling his thumbs, twitching away. I see a man afraid. That’s it.”

McGregor added that he would likely weigh around 170 pounds by the time he stepped into the ring on Saturday night.

As for Mayweather, he was confident despite hearing a raucous crowd booing him throughout the weigh-ins as he stepped onto the scale for the final time in his historic career.

Mayweather has given as good as he’s taken throughout the constant trash talk with McGregor and he had one last prediction to give on Friday.

“It won’t go the distance. Mark my word,” Mayweather said. “This will be Conor McGregor’s last fight also.”

