Conor McGregor Training at 12,000 Feet?

August 15, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

Conor McGregor didn’t climb a mountain, but the UFC Performance Institute allowed him to train at a simulated 12,000 feet!

Watch the latest episode of “The Mac Life: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather” video blog, where McGregor hits the desert highway on his road bike and heads to the UFC Performance Institute, where he is able to train in a simulated altitude of 12,000 feet in the Altitude Chamber.

Conor McGregor boxes Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
