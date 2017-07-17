HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson with Devastating First-Round Knockout

UFC Glasgow Live Results

featuredUFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Conor McGregor: Too Much Disrespect and Maybe I Won’t Follow the Rules

July 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather press tour frequently flirted with the boundaries of no physical interaction, particularly when McGregor dropped a shoulder shrug on Mayweather and when Mayweather had his crew surround McGregor on stage.

The two know that if anything too serious happened during the press tour, one of the biggest paydays in combat sports history – for sure, McGregor’s biggest payday – would disappear into the either. Neither was all that likely to cross the line. 

But when the talk gets heated, the sparks start flying, and that line gets shifted around a bit. 

McGregor talked to MMAWeekly about his intent with the shoulder shrug after admitting to another reporter that if Mayweather showed him “a little too much disrespect… maybe I won’t follow the rules on fight night.”

RELATED > Floyd Mayweather Snags Irish Flag; Conor McGregor Retaliates (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje

UFC Confirms Alvarez and Gaethje as TUF 26 Co...

Jul 17, 2017NoNo Comments8 Views

The Ultimate Fighter: A New Champion now officially has its coaches and a date for the season premiere.

Yoel Romero continues flag desecration

Yoel Romero Continues Micha...

Are Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero just social media

Jul 17, 2017
Daniel Cormier vs Dan Henderson

Watch Daniel Cormier Domina...

Before Daniel Cormier faces Jon Jones at UFC 214

Jul 17, 2017
Chris Weidman - UFC 194

Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Ga...

Check out this behind-the-scenes UFC Road to the Octagon

Jul 16, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA