Conor McGregor To Be Unorthodox Against Floyd Mayweather, but Legal

_

Conor McGregor talks about bringing in a boxing referee in his training for Floyd Mayweather, as he looks to bring his brand of fighting to boxing, but still stay within the rules.

“Of course I’m gonna play to the rules and I’m gonna implement my own stuff, but we’re prepared,” said McGregor.

“It will be unusual”

TRENDING > Potential for Mayweather vs. McGregor Judging Controversy Adds Much Needed Intrigue

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram