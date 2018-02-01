Conor McGregor Taunts Floyd Mayweather to Back Up Posts Teasing Move into MMA

If Floyd Mayweather is really considering a move into mixed martial arts, he’ll earn Conor McGregor‘s respect immediately.

During the long build-up to their fight this past summer, McGregor constantly attempted to goad Mayweather into accepting a match-up with him in the UFC Octagon after their boxing match was completed.

Mayweather got the better of McGregor in boxing via a 10th round TKO, but the 50-0 boxer would be a massive underdog against most UFC fighters, much less stepping into the cage against the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

That said, Mayweather has been posting videos lately that show him stepping into an MMA cage, while teasing the possibility that he might actually explore that option in 2018.

“2018, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather — what are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?” Mayweather said in one of the videos.

McGregor admits he would gain a huge amount of respect for Mayweather if he actually tested himself by crossing over and taking a fight in the UFC.

“If he does do it, I know he’s flirting with it, I would have respect for him. I think it would get his earned respect then, if he was to step in [the Octagon],” McGregor said in an interview on Wednesday. “He’s engaging, we’re engaging, so we’ll see.”

On the flipside, if Mayweather is just using these videos as a promotional tool to keep his name in the headlines versus actually considering a fight in the UFC, McGregor believes it will haunt him for the rest of his life.

McGregor was willing to step into Mayweather’s arena for a fight and he hopes the retired boxer would consider doing the same for him.

“Of course, I’m seeing all the stuff Floyd’s putting out, all the stuff in the media,” McGregor said. “If it is [just hype], it will follow him for the rest of his days that he did not do it. I said I would do it and I stepped up and I done it. His time now.

“I went into his game, he should come into mine.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Move to WWE

Of course, McGregor has little doubt how a rematch against Mayweather would go if the fight took place under mixed martial arts rules, where he’s considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

“I’d do as I pleased against him,” McGregor said.

What’s the Next Fight for Conor McGregor?

As of now, it’s all talk, but McGregor can’t deny that he would love the chance to face Mayweather a second time inside the Octagon. Still, McGregor promises there are plenty of options for his next fight once he reaches a deal with the UFC on his return to action.

“I’m currently in negotiations to face my next opponent and we have many options,” McGregor said. “There’s the current interim lightweight champion [Tony Ferguson], there’s an undefeated Dagestani [Khabib Nurmagomedov], maybe a big Russian event, there’s obviously the [Nate] Diaz trilogy, of course the Mayweather fight is there.

“There’s many options. So we’re just at the table at the moment. Times is good, life is good.”

(Photo by Damon Martin)