Conor McGregor Taunts Floyd Mayweather at Grand Arrivals (Mayweather vs. McGregor Vlog)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues his physical training, then gets outfitted for fight week. At the fighters’ grand arrivals, what’s meant as a routine opportunity for fans and media to see the headliners turns into a wild event as McGregor’s camp nearly scuffles with twelve-time world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team. And the mayhem continues when McGregor is confronted by embittered former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi.

