                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor final press faceoff

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

Dana White head down on Jon Jones

featuredDana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi scrum chaos

featuredPaulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor as Chaos Erupts at Grand Arrival

Conor McGregor Taunts Floyd Mayweather at Grand Arrivals (Mayweather vs. McGregor Vlog)

August 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues his physical training, then gets outfitted for fight week. At the fighters’ grand arrivals, what’s meant as a routine opportunity for fans and media to see the headliners turns into a wild event as McGregor’s camp nearly scuffles with twelve-time world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team. And the mayhem continues when McGregor is confronted by embittered former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi.

TRENDING > Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor as Chaos Erupts at Grand Arrival

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA