Conor McGregor Takes Pointed Shots at Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson

Typically, when you’re the biggest bear, you don’t need to do the poking. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor doesn’t subscribe to that theory.

Given his status as the biggest star in the sport, nearly everyone in the mixed martial arts world is taking aim at McGregor, but that hasn’t stopped him from firing the first shot on occasion.

Aside from his ability in the Octagon, McGregor’s sharpest skill may be self promotion. He’s a master at it… just ask Floyd Mayweather. The famed boxer wasn’t his latest target, however, as McGregor took shots at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and the man that hopes to be the reason McGregor is once again stripped of a title, interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson.

First, he hijacked Holloway’s tweet honoring FrankieEdgar, who lost to Brian Ortega at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Edgar had originally been slated to challenge Holloway for the belt in the UFC 222 main event, but Holloway had to withdraw because of an injury. Edgar decided to remain on the fight card, putting his title shot on the line and eventually losing it to Ortega.

Kid, you bounced. Leave it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2018

Still in the a sharp-witted mood, McGregor hung moved on to Ferguson, who posted a baffling, but profane laden tweet, apparently aimed at McGregor.

You are a sad bastard, mate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2018

McGregor doesn’t yet have his next bout scheduled, but is expected to likely return against the winner of the UFC 223 main event between Ferguson and undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC president Dana White has said that the winner between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will not be the interim UFC lightweight champion, but the undisputed titleholder, which would mean that McGregor would be stripped of his belt. White also wants McGregor to then face the UFC 223 winner.

Of course, McGregor doesn’t always do what is expected of him, but what he wants, so who knows what turn this situation might take. He’s certainly poking all the right other bears to keep his options open.