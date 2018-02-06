HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Takes a Jab at Max Holloway

February 6, 2018
No one is safe from the social media wrath of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor

Without a fight on deck, McGregor has been extremely busy via his social media accounts that past few weeks, taking especially sharp aim at Floyd Mayweather after the undefeated boxer ambiguously teased a move into the mixed martial arts space. 

But no one is safe, not even fellow UFC champion Max Holloway, who currently rules the featherweight division.

Holloway had been slated to headline UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas opposite former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar. The Hawaiian champion had to withdraw from the fight last week after suffering an ankle injury.

It marked the second time in the past few months that a fight between Holloway and Edgar had to be bagged. Edgar broke an orbital bone in training in the lead-up to their previously scheduled bout at UFC 218, which forced him from the fight. 

UFC officials are currently scrambling to find a new main event to save the UFC 222 pay-per-view date in Las Vegas, but have hit several snags.

That, however, hasn’t stopped McGregor from taking a shot at Holloway, whom he fought and defeated via a three-round unanimous decision nearly five years ago.

When there is no referee to save you.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

               

