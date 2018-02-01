Conor McGregor Still Wants Floyd Mayweather Rematch; Mayweather Sends a Message

Conor McGregor isn’t giving up on a potential Floyd Mayweather rematch.

While the 29-year old UFC champion has said he won’t push for a second chance against Mayweather, who defeated him this past August by 10th round TKO, McGregor can’t help but mention the idea of a second fight whenever his name comes up.

McGregor was in New York on Wednesday night to accept an award for his charitable contributions but before leaving he had to answer a few questions for the emcee of the event.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh captured the exchange where the reigning UFC champion gave a brief update of his current situation in regards to his return to fighting while also mentioning the possibility of running it back with Mayweather again .

“I’m currently in the negotiation stage. There are multiple opponents on the platform,” McGregor said about the UFC.

“Of course I would love to get that one [against Floyd Mayweather] back. I felt I went into his realm and I felt handy early on, he had to wait for me to get tired.”

Now McGregor has said the same thing about a rematch with Mayweather ever since their first fight ended but these latest comments come after the 50-0 boxer has been posting videos lately that show him stepping inside an MMA cage.

The latest video came along with a message from Mayweather seemingly aimed at McGregor.

“2018, Floyd “Money” Mayweather — what are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?” Mayweather said.

UFC president Dana White had previously stated that he was open to the idea of talking to Mayweather about transitioning into mixed martial arts but always seemed skeptical that it would actually happen.

These latest videos by Mayweather are more likely a tease from the retired boxing champion that perhaps he’s interested in getting involved in MMA as a promoter or maybe a manger but it doesn’t seem likely he’d actually step into the cage.

Then again with a potential nine figure payday on the line to rematch McGregor in the UFC, anything is possible.