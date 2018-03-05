HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Stars in New ‘Burger King’ Commercial (VIDEO)

March 5, 2018
Conor McGregor is back — well sort of.

The UFC lightweight champion…for now anyways…has landed a new commercial with Burger King as he helps them promote their new spicy chicken sandwich.

McGregor has done plenty of commercials in the past including one with Budweiser that played prominently in the United States for much of 2017.

Now the 29-year old Irishman has landed a new spot with ‘Burger King’ with this commercial debuting on Monday.

Check out the commercial where McGregor takes a few shots at his critics and even responds to those talking trash about him while he’s been absent from the UFC. 

               

