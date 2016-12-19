Conor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

After his last fight, Conor McGregor revealed that he was soon to be a father and would be taking some time off. UFC president Dana White, however, recently indicated that the promotion’s first dual-division champion would be on maternity leave for 10 months.

That’s news to McGregor, who was named RTE Ireland’s Sportsperson of the Year over the weekend.

“As far as a break, I don’t know. I know Dana has been on record, being like, ’10 months, he’s taking 10 months.’ What do you say 10 months?” McGregor remarked in an interview with RTE. “Originally, I thought the baby was being born in March and then it was May, so I was I was like maybe I could get another one. I just don’t know.”

It’s not solely his pending fatherhood that will determine when McGregor returns to the Octagon. He has yet to discuss business with his new UFC bosses, and that is something also on his agenda.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo on Max Holloway Fight: ‘I Don’t See Where He Can Beat Me’

“I’m weighing up my options. Again, I expect that conversation. I expect them to fly that jet to me. Ari (Emanuel), Patrick (Whitesell), the new owners from WME-IMG, the guys that bought the UFC for $4 billion. I want to speak to them,” said McGregor.

“I want to see what their plan is, cause right now I don’t know what nobody’s plan is. All I know is they’re trying to type onto a keyboard and say we’re taking this belt and we’re taking that belt; we’re doing this, we’re doing that. You ain’t doing nothing without contacting me first.”

As for his break, however, McGregor merely wanted to take some time after a record-setting year in 2016 that saw him headline multiple blockbuster pay-per-views and capture the second of two UFC divisional championships.

“I’m ready for anything,” he continued. “I did say I was going to take a break, but a Christmas break, the holidays. At least give me the holidays off.”

Two weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is the 2016 RTÉ Sport Person of the Year. #rtesportawards https://t.co/2Xksn2Sd2w — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 17, 2016

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram