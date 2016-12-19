HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber Celebrates Retirement by Sitting Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

Conor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

December 19, 2016
7 Comments

Conor-McGregor-UFC-202-750-03aAfter his last fight, Conor McGregor revealed that he was soon to be a father and would be taking some time off. UFC president Dana White, however, recently indicated that the promotion’s first dual-division champion would be on maternity leave for 10 months

That’s news to McGregor, who was named RTE Ireland’s Sportsperson of the Year over the weekend.

“As far as a break, I don’t know. I know Dana has been on record, being like, ’10 months, he’s taking 10 months.’ What do you say 10 months?” McGregor remarked in an interview with RTE. “Originally, I thought the baby was being born in March and then it was May, so I was I was like maybe I could get another one. I just don’t know.”

It’s not solely his pending fatherhood that will determine when McGregor returns to the Octagon. He has yet to discuss business with his new UFC bosses, and that is something also on his agenda.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo on Max Holloway Fight: ‘I Don’t See Where He Can Beat Me’

“I’m weighing up my options. Again, I expect that conversation. I expect them to fly that jet to me. Ari (Emanuel), Patrick (Whitesell), the new owners from WME-IMG, the guys that bought the UFC for $4 billion. I want to speak to them,” said McGregor.

“I want to see what their plan is, cause right now I don’t know what nobody’s plan is. All I know is they’re trying to type onto a keyboard and say we’re taking this belt and we’re taking that belt; we’re doing this, we’re doing that. You ain’t doing nothing without contacting me first.”

As for his break, however, McGregor merely wanted to take some time after a record-setting year in 2016 that saw him headline multiple blockbuster pay-per-views and capture the second of two UFC divisional championships.

“I’m ready for anything,” he continued. “I did say I was going to take a break, but a Christmas break, the holidays. At least give me the holidays off.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sideli...

Dec 22, 20161 Comment65 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasq...

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from

Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
  • BigE

    it’s not even that long of a break. Let’s have a number one contender match between Furgeson and the Russian then the winner will be ready just in time for Conner. No need for a stupid interium champ like Halloway. There was no reason for that whatsoever.

  • AR_Hacker

    good grief this guy truly feels he is bigger than the sport. F**k off McGregor, you will only be a blip on the radar in the grand scheme, just keep taking money and lose any integrity you had. 2 division champion who has yet to defend the titles

    • Sir_Roy

      He won them both in the space of a year. Give him time. Lol.

      Big names have got to start challenging the corporations. If anyone thinks they’re bigger than the sport, it’s the owners, the corporations, not the competitors. If any have a right to the assumption, it’s the blokes who sport the 4 ounce gloves.

      Sport needs the Conors and GSPs to start speaking up … let them.

      • AR_Hacker

        That’s true they big stars do need to speak out if the sport is to grow, but McGregor appears to be all about McGregor, whereas I see GSP fighting for everyone. As for not defending, after he beat Aldo, he chose the $$$ to fight catchweight bouts against Diaz, rather than defending the belt.

    • The Scoobs

      McGregor’ll phuck you up the ass.

  • Hugh Shakeshaft

    Love him or hate him, what he’s accomplished in terms of PPV buys is unprecedented. Did 205 break 2 million buys? I have not heard the official tally yet. At $70 a buy, that’s 140 million gross, plus the 20 million gate. With numbers like that, why not get on a plane and visit Ireland? This on top of the fact that, outside Rousey and McGregor, PPV buys have been stagnant for years.

    • AR_Hacker

      no issues with this; he is a marketing dream, but attitude does not help the sport to be considered more legitimate, he has turned it into Boxing and WWE.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA