Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggie Angry, Feels Exploited

If you’ve seen any of his interviews, you get the sense that the relationship between Conor McGregor and sparring partner, former world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi is an uneasy one. Malignaggi has been helping McGregor prepare to face undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas in what will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match.

After a photo hit the internet on Thursday showing McGregor standing in the center of the ring while Malignaggi was on his back on the canvas, the dynamics of their relationship shifted dramatically.

The photo leaves the impression that McGregor scored a knockdown. Malignaggi seems to have gotten the same impression upon seeing the photo, and it appears to have pissed him off.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Malignaggi ripped into McGregor’s team for the photo, indicating that it wasn’t what it looked like. He said that he ended up on the floor as a result of being pushed down not knocked down, and he wants the full video of the sparring session released to vindicate himself.

“Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn’t true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED,” Malignaggi wrote, before adding, “I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night # Ethics”

Malignaggi had done a series of interviews this week basically talking up McGregor, shutting down rumors that McGregor was knocked out in sparring, and generally admitting how impressed he had been by the UFC champ and his camp.

Sounds like his opinion might be shifting just a bit.

Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn’t true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

The @ufc PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

