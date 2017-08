Conor McGregor: Sparring Day

(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

In the third episode of “The Mac Life: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather” video blog, the crew goes behind the scenes at Conor McGregor’s sparring day ahead of his boxing superfight with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

