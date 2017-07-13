Conor McGregor Smashes Floyd Mayweather in Back-and-Forth War of Words in Toronto

When the World Tour for the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor kicked off Tuesday in Los Angeles, no one knew quite what to expect.

A typical UFC press conference consists of fighter introductions and then answering questions from the media, but there was none of that happening on the first leg of the World Tour as Mayweather and McGregor both got time on the microphone to blast each other like some sort of rap battle.

By that logic if the press conferences are being scored, round one went to Mayweather, who came unglued while attacking McGregor on every front during his tirade across the stage. Undeterred by a malfunctioning microphone on day one, McGregor came storming back in front of a raucous crowd in Toronto on Wednesday where he lit up Mayweather like it was the 4th of July all over again.

Actually, McGregor’s rant started out by taking aim at Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza, who had released a statement just before the second press conference denying that the network shut down the Irishman’s microphone during the first stop in Los Angeles.

That only served to further antagonize McGregor, who got directly in Espinoza’s face while unleashing an expletive filled insult aimed at the Showtime executive.

“F–k Showtime, too! You little weasel. Look at you, you little [expletive] weasel,” McGregor said to Espinoza. “I can see it in your eyes. You’re a [expletive] [expletive]. Cut my mic off? Cut the champ-champ’s mic off? Hell no. You f–king weasel and you f–king b–ch.”

The first shot fired may have taken out Espinoza, but McGregor quickly turned his attention to Mayweather, who sat quietly in his chair while the UFC champion spit venom at him from every side while the Toronto crowd ate up every word he had to say.

“28-years of age, I’m getting fight checks and promoter checks. When Floyd was 28, he was on Oscar De La Hoya’s undercard and that’s just facts,” McGregor said.

“Floyd is an old, weak b–ch.”

On Tuesday, McGregor fired off a few salvos at Mayweather but mostly sounded appreciative of the stage he was standing on while expecting a more traditional press conference setting where he’s able to engage in some back-and-forth banter with an opponent.

When that didn’t happen — coupled with the microphone that failed him mid-press conference — McGregor seemed irritated, which is not his typical setting where it’s his opponents who are frustrated, fumbling over words and nearly frothing at the mouth with anger.

Once McGregor learned how the game was going to be played, like the championship fighter he’s been throughout his career, he pivoted to a new course of attack while launching bombs at Mayweather throughout day two in Toronto.

McGregor once again went after Mayweather for his choice in attire where he came clad in a t-shirt and jeans with a baseball hat, all adorned in the maple leaf from the Canadian flag.

McGregor also brought up the prop that Mayweather used on Tuesday when he pulled out a Louis Vuitton backpack and proceeded to flash a $100 million check that had never been cashed as proof that his supposed tax problems were nothing more than fake news.

He used that backpack as ammunition to reference a 2014 jab from rapper 50 Cent, who infamously torched Mayweather for not being able to read after they had a very public falling out.

“What the f–k is he wearing?” McGregor shouted. “He looks like a little 12-year old break dancer b–ch. What the f–k? He’s 40! You’re 40 years of age, dress your f–king age.

“Carrying a school bag on stage. What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can’t even read!”

McGregor even blasted Mayweather’s latest business venture where he invested in a gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas called “Girl Collection”.

“Shout out to all the stripper b–ches on his payroll. At least Rob Kardashian only had one. He has 50,” McGregor said.

It was also safe to say that the Toronto crowd was decidedly on McGregor’s side as they erupted with every word he said while also following him along in several chants during the press conference including one the Irishman started by simply saying “f–k the Mayweathers”.

Chants of “pay your taxes” broke out at one point during the press conference with McGregor’s name also being said repeatedly when Mayweather would try to talk.

The former boxing champ who is coming out of retirement to face McGregor didn’t seem all that bothered by his opponent’s words, but he certainly didn’t enjoy the same reaction no matter what he said in return.

“We not talking about being at the top one year, two years, three years, four years. Motherf–ker, 21 years!” Mayweather screamed.

“They said I’m the motherf–ker who can’t read. B–ch I do numbers. I make money. You know my middle name b–ch.”

Mayweather tried to goad McGregor into a bet as well during his time on the microphone with the classic combat sports trick where one fighter will ask another fighter to put up their whole paycheck as a wager for the winner in the bout.

“If you believe in yourself like you say you believe in yourself, bet your whole fight check you b–ch,” Mayweather said.

This time with a working microphone in his hand, McGregor responded in kind.

“No f–king problem. Send the contract, kid. It’s done,” McGregor said.

During the latter part of the press conference, Mayweather grabbed an Irish flag from the audience and draped himself in it to mock McGregor as he’s done throughout his career when facing top boxers from Latin American countries as well.

Mayweather didn’t have to say much while he stood with his back to the ground while the Irish flag hung from his back like a cape. Of course, McGregor wasn’t about to allow Mayweather to disrespect his home country of Ireland as he gave him a rather stern warning about what to expect if he did anything to the flag.

“You do something with that flag, I’ll f–k you up,” McGregor said.

Finally after all that, McGregor and Mayweather came together for another face off on the world tour as the cameras snapped photos to capture the moment ahead of the historic fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Some have called the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight a circus that has no business taking place, but if the first two press conferences are any indication, this is the biggest show of the year and nobody will want to miss it.

