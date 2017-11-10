Conor McGregor Slaps Official Trying to Push Him off the Cage at Bellator 187 (VIDEO)

               

November 10, 2017
Conor McGregor has become the central focus of the events unfolding at Bellator 187 on Friday and he obviously wasn’t even fighting on the card.

Following a fight where McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward knocked out his opponent John Redmond, the UFC lightweight champion got into an altercation with referee Marc Goddard after jumping into the cage despite not being a licensed corner man.

If that incident wasn’t bad enough, a second video has surfaced showing McGregor slapping another official inside the cage after he jumped on top of the fence to celebrate his teammate’s victory.

This incident happened after McGregor was removed from the cage following the altercation with Goddard.

McGregor can be seen jumping to the top of the cage to celebrate and the official inside rushes over to shove him off. McGregor responds by slapping at the official before jumping back down on the other side of the fence.

It’s possible McGregor could face some sort of punishment for this altercation as the ABC (Association of Boxing Commission) were overseeing the Bellator event on Friday and they maintain the database for any suspensions handed down for fighters in the United States as well.

