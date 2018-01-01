HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov in Expletive-Filled Response

January 1, 2018
Conor McGregor was not all that impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s performance.

That’s the message from the reigning UFC lightweight champion as he finally responded to Nurmagomedov’s win over Edson Barboza on Saturday night at UFC 219.

The 25-0 lightweight wrecking machine earned a lopsided decision over Barboza and had plenty to say about McGregor at the post fight press conference including his prediction that the Irishman would maybe last two minutes if they got into the Octagon together.

Well, McGregor was paying attention because he responded on Monday while taking a shot at Nurmagomedov’s performance.

“That Dagestani was dog s–t the other night you’s are all nuts,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back.”

It didn’t take too long for Nurmagomedov to see the message and respond although he kept his words short and sweet when answering McGregor. 

That wasn’t all McGregor had to say while once again doubling down on his current contract demands with the UFC where it appears the two sides remain at an impasse.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since Nov. 2016 when he won the lightweight championship before spending the majority of 2017 awaiting the birth of his son and then focusing on his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather this past August.

Since then, McGregor has said in several interviews that he’s more than ready to resume his mixed martial arts career assuming the UFC is willing to meet his financial demands.

“Truly truly truly get on your f–king knees and beg me. Otherwise I don’t give a bollox,” McGregor wrote. “My whiskey is out this year and that’s Diddy bread.

“And that’s Diddy bread on top of already Diddy bread. Now get your Diddy’s out and beg.”

Diddy is reference to rap mogul Sean Combs, who transitioned from a hip-hop performer and producer into a highly successful entrepreneur with his hands in numerous businesses including Ciroc vodka, a clothing line, and has recently even expressed interest in owning an NFL franchise.

Obviously, McGregor is shooting for the moon regarding his next deal with the UFC where he’s also asked for co-promotion with his ‘McGregor Sports and Entertainment’ brand that was also used for his fight against Mayweather.

At least based on his posts on Monday, McGregor appears no closer to a new deal with the UFC following Dana White’s comments last week that he hoped to get the lightweight champion back in action in the summer.

For now, McGregor will continue to enjoy his millions while waiting on the UFC to come to the table with an offer that will entice him to make his return to the Octagon.

               

