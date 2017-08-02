HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather Over Smaller Gloves

August 2, 2017
The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Press Tour may be over, but the jawwing between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has only ratcheted up.

Mayweather on Monday posted on social media, offering that he and McGregor should fight in 8-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ouncers that are standard for their 154-pound, 12-round bout.

Conor McGregor UFC 194 open workouts boxing“I’m telling McGregor, ‘Let’s fight in 8 oz gloves.’ McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I’ll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves,” wrote Mayweather. “Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I’m willing to accommodate.”

It didn’t take long for the brash Irishman to respond.  Posting a photo of him sparring with former world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggie, McGregor had a sharp retort.

“Another handy 12 rounds today. We are prepared to destroy Floyd,” he said.

“Pick whatever size gloves you want as well little man. I fight with 4oz. I don’t give a (expletive) about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands.”

