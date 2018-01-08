Conor McGregor Shuts Down Funderland?!

Remember when UFC president Dana White said that, while Conor McGregor has made a lot of money, the UFC lightweight champion also has a penchant for spending it? Every day, McGregor proves White right.

Fancy watches, fast cars, yachts, flashy clothes, and more. McGregor likes it all.

That’s not to say that is always about himself. McGregor splurged big on his son’s christening. And on Monday, he closed down a popular amusement park in Dublin for his friends and family to enjoy.

If McGregor keeps it going, we could see him back in the Octagon sooner than we might have expected, even if he did make around $100 million off of his boxing extravaganza with Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor visiting Winter Funderland pic.twitter.com/FGfyCKD3Ps — FUNDERLAND (@funderland) January 8, 2018