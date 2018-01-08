HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor shuts down Funland

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Shuts Down Funderland?!

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg Rants on Twitter, Keeps Shooting Down Amanda Nunes Fight

Miesha Tate - UFC Fight Night 85

hot-sauce-featuredMiesha Tate Rings in New Year with Pregnancy Announcement… with a Twist

Khabib Nurmagomedov

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov’s Epic Retort to Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rant Involves a Bear!

Conor McGregor Shuts Down Funderland?!

January 8, 2018

January 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Remember when UFC president Dana White said that, while Conor McGregor has made a lot of money, the UFC lightweight champion also has a penchant for spending it? Every day, McGregor proves White right.

Fancy watches, fast cars, yachts, flashy clothes, and more. McGregor likes it all.

That’s not to say that is always about himself. McGregor splurged big on his son’s christening. And on Monday, he closed down a popular amusement park in Dublin for his friends and family to enjoy. 

If McGregor keeps it going, we could see him back in the Octagon sooner than we might have expected, even if he did make around $100 million off of his boxing extravaganza with Floyd Mayweather.

TRENDING > Boxing Was a Nice Detour, But Expect Conor McGregor to Fight in the UFC This Year

The only Q in the place.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Great to meet this little man tonight. My training partner Ciaran Maher, his son and his wife. Ciaran's son was a patient in the cardiac department in Our Ladies hospital before. I went in one day on the low a while back and visited all the patients and helped out in my way for the department, and nobody knew about it, I made sure of it, but Ciaran reached out to me out of nowhere thanking me for it and I was like how do you know about that and was blown away as he told me of his son and his journey and that his life was saved by the people in the cardiac department in Our ladies. I done this on the low and it reached right back close to me out of nowhere. Crazy. It's crazy how you just never know. I invited the little champion, my brother Ciaran and his wife today and it was great to meet the little man, thank you for coming.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

               

