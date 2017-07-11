Conor McGregor Shreds Floyd Mayweather at First World Tour Stop

Watch as Conor McGregor wasted no time shredding Floyd Mayweather at the first stop of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour in Los Angeles. The tour continues in Toronto on Wednesday before moving on to New York on Thursday and then wrapping up on Friday in London.

Mayweather and McGregor will fight in a 12-round boxing match on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is expected to be one of, if not thee, biggest combat sports event in history.

