Conor McGregor Shows Off Custom Made Versace Robe Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight

August 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor will be styling and profiling as he walks to the ring for his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

The UFC lightweight champion showed off a custom made robe sent to him by Versace ahead of his showdown with Mayweather in two weeks time in Las Vegas.

               

