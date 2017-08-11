Conor McGregor Shows Off Custom Made Versace Robe Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor will be styling and profiling as he walks to the ring for his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.
The UFC lightweight champion showed off a custom made robe sent to him by Versace ahead of his showdown with Mayweather in two weeks time in Las Vegas.
Thank you @donatella_versace for this amazing gift this morning
McGregor is no stranger to flaunting his high priced lifestyle but apparently this robe was a gift sent to him ahead of his professional boxing debut on Aug. 26.
It’s not uncommon for boxers to wear extravagant robes to the ring ahead of a fight but there’s no word whether or not McGregor will be rocking this one as he walks out for his matchup with Mayweather.
Either way, McGregor definitely seems to enjoy the robe emblazoned with his name and nickname overtop of the Versace logo and if nothing else he’ll step out of the shower in style from now on.