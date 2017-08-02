Conor McGregor Sets Up Two-Year Residency with Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

Conor McGregor rarely shows up anywhere without a purpose and that’s why he’s become one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

The Irishman’s latest venture brings him into a two-year residency with Wynn Night Life at the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

We are proud to announce @TheNotoriousMMA will kick off his exclusive 2 year @WynnNightlife residency on Aug. 26! https://t.co/oRi4AzMRVp pic.twitter.com/qNxNys8DBp — Encore Beach Club (@EncoreBeachClub) August 1, 2017

McGregor’s first appearance will take place on the night of his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 at the Encore Beach Club with tickets already on sale for the event.

Tickets run from $75 to $20 for McGregor’s after party in August.

Now typically a residency in a place like Las Vegas is set up for a musician like Britney Spears, who has a long term gig with Planet Hollywood, or occasionally with a DJ, who will broker a deal with a club to make exclusive appearances over a certain period of time.

According to sources close to McGregor, he will make appearances at the Wynn clubs exclusively over the next two years as part of his residency agreement.

In other words, McGregor will make appearances at events and the Wynn will likely serve as the home for his post fight parties whenever he competes in Las Vegas over the next two years.

Chalk up one more area where McGregor is breaking new ground for a mixed martial artist.

