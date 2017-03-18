Conor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 18, 2017
2 Comments

It may have started as a public campaign to play off of each other’s fame to remain in the spotlight, but the once mythical boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is edging closer and closer to reality. 

Perhaps a Frankenstein’s monster cobbled together by its own hype,  McGregor vs. Mayweather has grown some serious legs recently. 

In New York to support his friend and Olympic boxing medalist Michael Conlan, McGregor on Friday night raged at the ringside boxing media, declaring he was going to shock them all. Later, however, he had some calmer, although no less bold, words for L.A. Times reporter Lance Pugmire, going so far as to give him a target date for the fight.

“(September) is what I’m thinking. That’s what the word is. That’s what we’re close to doing,” McGregor told Pugmire.

Conor McGregorMcGregor apparently has yet to personally talk to Mayweather about the fight, and UFC president Dana White, who now believes the fight will happen, has stated that it is still far from a done deal, but that hasn’t put a damper on McGregor’s confidence. 

When, and if, the fight happens, he believes there is reason for Mayweather to be concerned about him, even though the Irishman has never fought in a professional boxing match and Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers of all time.

“I’ve tried to talk to Floyd. I flew to Las Vegas to have talks with Floyd and then he retired. He just doesn’t want to see me. He’s petrified. Wouldn’t you be? No one knows what to expect with me, and they shouldn’t,” said McGregor.

“Because I don’t know what to expect either.”

  • lowlb

    No MMA in this story… Can we just ignore CMcG until he gets back to mma?

  • TheCerealKiller

    Can we please strip him of the belt because he has zero interest in defending it already! He said he was taking time off to have a baby, but hasn’t taken one day off from working for a boxing match.

               

