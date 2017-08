Conor McGregor Scrum: ‘I Have a Trilogy Fight in Waiting’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

In Conor McGregor‘s scrum with reporters at the final Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference, he hinted that there may be a third fight with Nate Diaz awaiting him.

