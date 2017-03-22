HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Conor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

March 22, 2017
1 Comment

Conor McGregor‘s challenge of the disciplinary action against him for a press conference altercation with Nate Diaz went before the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Wednesday, where his case was briefly reheard and revised sanctions were agreed upon.

Becoming one of the biggest outside the Octagon stories of the year in 2016, McGregor and  Diaz turned a UFC 202 press conference into a water-bottle-throwing melee ahead of their fight in the Octagon. 

McGregor phoned in to an NAC hearing to answer for his part in the fracas, which saw him, Diaz, and Diaz’s team hurling water bottles at each other, bringing the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference to an abrupt end. After much deliberation, which resulted in shifting away from a proposed fine of $300,000, the Nevada commission settled on the somewhat lesser sanctions of a $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce an anti-bullying campaign, upon which the commission put a value of roughly $75,000.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor - UFC 202 Weigh-inThough he was amiable during his disciplinary hearing, McGregor didn’t take kindly to the punishment, later telling Rolling Stone, “I don’t see Nevada in my future, for the foreseeable future, is how I see it.”

In the months following the initial hearing, McGregor’s team appealed the sanctions and came to terms on an adjudication agreement. The agreement presented to the NAC on Wednesday was the same initial discipline that the Attorney General’s office recommended to the commission when McGregor’s case was first heard in October of last year. 

Deputy Attorney General Caroline Bateman and NAC Executive Director Bob Bennett presented the adjudication agreement, which called for a $25,000 fine, 25 hours of community service, and reimbursing the Attorney General’s costs in the case. Following a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to accept the agreement, which represented a drastic reduction from the initial $75,000 fine and $75,000 value placed on 50 hours of community service to produce an anti-bullying campaign.

When Diaz went before the commission in December, he was swiftly issued a $50,000 fine and 50 hours of community service. Though Diaz and his attorney signed off on the agreement at that point, NAC Chairman Anthony Marnell volunteered the idea that Diaz’s case should also be reconsidered.

RELATED > Nate Diaz Punishment Handed Down for UFC 202 Bottle-Throwing Incident

“I believe that it is appropriate to put in a motion for reconsideration on our next agenda for Nate Diaz. He did not contest his adjudication, but in trying to keep things fair and equal, I believe he needs the opportunity to have a re-hearing granted,” Marnell said to the rest of the commissioners.

“I think we should at least grant that fighter that opportunity, if he would choose to come back before us to keep this issue between these two fighter on a very even and equal playing field. I will probably be reaching out to him and putting that on a future agenda.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ilir Latifi vs Rogerio Nogueira

Rogerio Nogueira Faces Ilir Latifi in Next UF...

Mar 23, 2017No Comments10 Views

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will square off with Ilir Latifi when the two return to the Octagon.

BJ Penn

BJ Penn and Johny Hendricks...

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and former welterweight

Mar 23, 2017
honorio banario

Honorio Banario vs. Rob Lis...

A battle between two lightweights currently enjoying very different

Mar 23, 2017
Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

Luke Rockhold Says UFC Head...

Luke Rockhold is critical of some of the UFC's

Mar 23, 2017
  • BigE

    Trying to get the Mayweather vs McGregor fight in Vegas – that’s all this is about…

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA