Conor McGregor Says the Boxing Community Disrespected Him

UFC champion Conor McGregor weighs in on the disrespect that the boxing community showed him in his attempt to crossover from mixed martial arts into boxing. McGregor ultimately lost, but went into the tenth round with Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest pugilists of all time.

