Conor McGregor Releases Statement on Referee, Judges, and Smaller Gloves for Mayweather Bout

The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the final details of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing super-fight official on Wednesday.

The commission revealed that Boxing Hall of Fame referee Robert Byrd would officiate the bout, while experienced judges Burt Clements, Dave Morreti, and Guido Cavalerri would manage the scoring.

In addition to the officials, the NSAC also approved a motion initiated by Mayweather, but joined by McGregor, to go against its own rules and allow 8-ounce gloves for the 154-pound bout. Per its rules, Nevada typically requires 10-ounce gloves for that weight category, but voted unanimously to allow for a one-time exception with the intent to study the results of doing so.

It didn’t take long after the meeting’s adjournment for McGregor to chime in on the details.

“I am very pleased with the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s handling of my next bout today,” McGregor said in a statement to his website, TheMacLife. “Fair play was kept all the way through. Referee – Hall of famer Robert Byrd. Judges – Burt Clements. Dave Morreti and Guido Cavalerri. 8-ounce gloves approved, with pre- and post-fight analysis of the gloves on the night.

“This was handled very well and very fairly by the NSAC. I am very pleased and respect the commission’s ruling on this. Ten days until fight time.”

