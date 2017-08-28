Conor McGregor Receives Minor Medical Suspension Following TKO Loss to Floyd Mayweather

                   
August 28, 2017
Conor McGregor suffered the first TKO loss of his professional fighting career on Saturday night when he was finished by Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round of their boxing match in Las Vegas.

McGregor never went down from the punches but the accumulation of unanswered shots were enough for referee Robert Byrd to call a stop to the contest just over a minute into round 10.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed down medical suspension for the fight with McGregor required to sit out for 60 days until at least Oct. 26.

McGregor is also required to have no contact until at least Oct. 11.

The two month suspension will put McGregor on the shelf until the end of October but it’s not likely he’d be planning his return to action before that date.

McGregor had stated prior to the fight with Mayweather that he wanted to book his next fight in the UFC by the end of the year, but there’s no clear indication that he still plans on doing that now.

Following the conclusion of the event, McGregor was non-committal on what comes next for him in either boxing or mixed martial arts as well as his targeted date to make his return to action.

