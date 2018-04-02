Conor McGregor Reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Being Scrapped Again

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 2, 2018
Conor McGregor may not have a fight booked but the UFC lightweight champion is always watching.

On Monday, McGregor offered up his reaction to the news that Tony Ferguson had been forced out of the UFC 223 main event after suffering a knee injury just days away from his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn.

This is the fourth time a fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been scrapped.

“These fools pull out more times than I do with my d–k,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

McGregor obviously has a vested interest in the UFC 223 main event with featherweight champion Max Holloway stepping into face Nurmagomedov on just six days notice.

UFC president Dana White has said that directly after the first punch is thrown in that fight, Holloway and Nurmagomedov are competing for the undisputed lightweight title, which means McGregor will be stripped of the belt he won back in 2016.

Whether that tempts McGregor to return sooner rather than later remains to be seen but White has said that the Irishman has expressed an interest in returning sometime around September.

               

