Conor McGregor Reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Scoring Debacle

Despite taking part in one of the biggest spectacles of modern day combat sports, even UFC champion Conor McGregor was seemingly left scratching his head following Saturday night’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Genady Golovkin scoring debacle.

While nearly anyone asked walked away with the thought that Golovkin had clearly won the 12-round bout that was supposed to determine boxing’s new ‘Golden Boy,’ the Nevada State Athletic Commission judges mucked up the works. Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Canelo, Dave Moretti scored the fight 115-113 for Golovkin, and Don Trella scored the fight a 114-114 draw, once again leaving boxing fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

McGregor didn’t get into specifics, simply putting out a tweet about how befuddling boxing can be.

“Boxing is a mad game,” he put it simply.

He wasn’t nearly as harsh as one of boxing’s leading pundits, ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas, who cited boxing’s corruption for the undesirable outcome.

Boxing is a mad game. pic.twitter.com/Nyzywv8H7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2017

