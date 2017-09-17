                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor on Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Scoring Debacle

Luke Rockhold - UFC Pittsburgh

hot-sauce-featuredTwitter in Awe of Luke Rockhold’s Win Over David Branch

Cris Cyborg UFC 213 backstage

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg Likens Jackson-Wink to Lance Armstrong’s Disgraced US Postal Cycling Team

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Official Fight Poster Released (PHOTO)

Conor McGregor Reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Scoring Debacle

September 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

Despite taking part in one of the biggest spectacles of modern day combat sports, even UFC champion Conor McGregor was seemingly left scratching his head following Saturday night’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Genady Golovkin scoring debacle.

While nearly anyone asked walked away with the thought that Golovkin had clearly won the 12-round bout that was supposed to determine boxing’s new ‘Golden Boy,’ the Nevada State Athletic Commission judges mucked up the works. Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Canelo, Dave Moretti scored the fight 115-113 for Golovkin, and Don Trella scored the fight a 114-114 draw, once again leaving boxing fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Pleads with Fans to Lay Off of Jon Jones

McGregor didn’t get into specifics, simply putting out a tweet about how befuddling boxing can be.

“Boxing is a mad game,” he put it simply.

He wasn’t nearly as harsh as one of boxing’s leading pundits, ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas, who cited boxing’s corruption for the undesirable outcome.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu