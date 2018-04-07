Conor McGregor Rampage Leads to His Coaches Being Banned at UFC 223

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 7, 2018
Conor McGregor going ballistic at Thursday’s UFC 223 Media Day in Brooklyn, N.Y. led not only to him being banned from Barclays Arena on Saturday, but his entire crew, including individuals that were not involved in the incident earlier in the week.

UFC 223 fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier on Saturday tweeted out of photo of a poster that he said was hanging up throughout the arena, which identified McGregor’s coaches, John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy, amongst several others, from entering the building.

Conor McGregor Hurling Dolly UFC 223 EmbeddedMcGregor, teammate Artem Lobov (who was supposed to have fought at UFC 223), and numerous other individuals were allegedly given entry into the Barclays Arena on Thursday by staff of TheMacLife.com website. Once inside, McGregor and crew made their way to the loading docks, where UFC 223 fighters were boarding vans to return to the fighter hotel.

That’s when all hell broke loose.

McGregor and his crew went on a rampage, throwing an appliance dolly through a van window, launching a chair into a van windshield, and more, which led to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg being injured and their respective UFC 223 bouts being canceled because of medical reasons.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Escorted Out of Police Station in Handcuffs (VIDEO)

Lobov’s bout was canceled when UFC president Dana White found out he was involved in the melee.

McGregor later surrendered to police late Thursday and appeared for arraignment before a New York judge on Friday.

McGregor’s acquaintances on the poster, as identified by MMAJunkie.com, are from left-to-right, top-to-bottom: Artem Lobov, Tommy McCormack, Tiernan Bradley, Graeme McDowell from SevereMMA.com, Owen Roddy, and John Kavanagh.

UFC’s Astonishing Footage of Conor McGregor’s Rampage

(Courtesy of UFC)

               

