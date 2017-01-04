Conor McGregor Promotes Pegasus World Cup Invitational as The ’13th Jockey’ (Video)

UFC lightweight champion, and the only fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two championship belts, Conor McGregor has teamed up with Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the richest Thoroughbred horse race, to promote the Jan. 28 race as the “13th Jockey.”

McGregor, as the “13th Jockey” announced plans to conquer the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing, “The Notorious” had a lot of training to do. He had to get to know his way around the stables, train like a jockey, bond with a horse and learn how to ride, all of which were filmed for a series of four short comedic films.

The Stronach Group along with Frank Coraci, who directed the shorts, enlisted actor & comedian Jon Lovitz to co-star as McGregor’s trainer. The four short films will be released via Pegasus World Cup Invitational social media channels leading up to the January 28 race with the final episode airing live on the NBC race day broadcast.

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational is restricted to 12 horses that will compete for a record setting $12 million purse.

“It’s an honor to be the face of an event like this (Pegasus World Cup Invitational). Horse racing has a big presence in my country and I’m proud to share it with the biggest horse race in the world,” said McGregor.

.@TheNotoriousMMA, an Irish-bred champ looking to give the Sport of Kings a new King trained by @realjonlovitz enters the #PegasusWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/iKxgtTayFt — Pegasus World Cup (@PegasusWorldCup) January 4, 2017

(Photos by Kelly Serfoss, Serfoss Productions)

