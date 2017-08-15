Conor McGregor Promises to Pursue Titles in Boxing and MMA After Fighting Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor doesn’t plan on being one and done with the sport of boxing.

As the UFC lightweight champion embarks on the final days of preparation for his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26, McGregor is already looking towards a future where he’s a two-sport athlete.

On the surface, it would appear that McGregor is crossing over into boxing for the opportunity to face Mayweather, but he promises that this move is anything but temporary because he plans on sticking around after this fight is over.

In fact, McGregor says he wants to pursue championships and title defenses in mixed martial arts and boxing as he moves forward with his career.

“I will contend in boxing belts going forward and I will contend in mixed martial arts belts going forward,” McGregor revealed while speaking with the media on Friday. “I will rule both with an iron fist. That’s where my mindset is.”

That might come as news to UFC president Dana White, who helped orchestrate McGregor’s crossover into boxing for the fight with Mayweather that will likely earn the Irishman a nine-figure payday.

Of course, McGregor is still the reigning champion at 155 pounds in the UFC — a title he won last November, but hasn’t defended yet — but he’s vowed to return to the Octagon by the end of 2017 to put that belt on the line.

If McGregor decides to box again regardless of the result of the fight with Mayweather, there would certainly be interest given his prolific star power and attraction across a global audience.

That being said, McGregor isn’t exactly sure who he’d end up fighting in another boxing match considering he stepped up to face the self-proclaimed “best ever” when he accepted a bout with Mayweather, who enters with a perfect 49-0 record.

“I’m facing the god of boxing at the moment,” McGregor commented. “This is supposedly the god of boxing and he could have stayed the god. He could have rode off 49-0.

“Instead, now I am here and I am the god of boxing.”

