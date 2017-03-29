Conor McGregor Pays Nevada Fine; Floyd Mayweather Bout One Step Closer

A potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has cleared an important hurtle, as McGregor has paid his adjusted fine to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

After paying his fine, as first reported by Boxing News and Views, McGregor is clear to apply for a license to fight in Nevada, including boxing. The Nevada Attorney General’s office confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that McGregor would be clear to apply for a license once his fine was paid. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett confirmed that McGregor had paid the fine.

Following a bottle-throwing fracas between McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Diaz’s team during the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference, the NSAC in October 2016 sanctioned McGregor with a $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce an anti-bullying campaign, upon which the commission put a value of roughly $75,000, ignoring the Nevada Attorney General’s suggested penalties of a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

McGregor and his camp did not agree with the punishment and contested the sanctions. Several months later, after discussions with commission chairman Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett, the NSAC decided to re-hear the case. On March 22, the commission decided to roll back its original sanctions and voted unanimously to abide by the suggested sanctions of the Attorney General’s office, which remained a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

Although McGregor still has to fulfill his 25 hours of community service, he is clear to apply for a license prior to that happening.

