HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredIf Georges St-Pierre Delays, Michael Bisping Says Yoel Romero Gets Title Shot First

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Vacates Invicta FC Belt, Issues UFC Champion Ultimatum

Conor McGregor Pays Nevada Fine; Floyd Mayweather Bout One Step Closer

March 29, 2017
No Comments

A potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has cleared an important hurtle, as McGregor has paid his adjusted fine to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. 

After paying his fine, as first reported by Boxing News and Views, McGregor is clear to apply for a license to fight in Nevada, including boxing. The Nevada Attorney General’s office confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that McGregor would be clear to apply for a license once his fine was paid. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett confirmed that McGregor had paid the fine.

Conor McGregor UFC 202 PostFollowing a bottle-throwing fracas between McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Diaz’s team during the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference, the NSAC in October 2016 sanctioned McGregor with a $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce an anti-bullying campaign, upon which the commission put a value of roughly $75,000, ignoring the Nevada Attorney General’s suggested penalties of a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

McGregor and his camp did not agree with the punishment and contested the sanctions. Several months later, after discussions with commission chairman Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett, the NSAC decided to re-hear the case. On March 22, the commission decided to roll back its original sanctions and voted unanimously to abide by the suggested sanctions of the Attorney General’s office, which remained a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Has Pointed Response for Conor McGregor and Dana White

Although McGregor still has to fulfill his 25 hours of community service, he is clear to apply for a license prior to that happening.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Emmanuel Sanchez

Emmanuel Sanchez: My Will and Aggression Will...

Mar 29, 2017No Comments14 Views

Emmanuel Sanchez moves on to his next challenge, when he takes on Marcos Galvao in the Bellator 175 co-main event on Friday.

Anthony Rumble Johnson

Anthony Johnson’s Han...

As one of the UFC's prolific knockout artists, Anthony

Mar 29, 2017
King Mo Lawal

King Mo Lawal on Rampage, R...

As King Mo Lawal prepares to meet Rampage Jackson

Mar 29, 2017

Rampage Jackson Always Inte...

Old rivals Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and "The Axe Murderer"

Mar 29, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA