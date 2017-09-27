Conor McGregor Pay-Per-View Canceled

Conor McGregor‘s first pay-per-view appearance since he fought Floyd Mayweather in August has been canceled.

No, we’re not talking about a fight. Though there have been rumors about a potential third showdown between McGregor and Nate Diaz taking place as soon as UFC 219 at the end of the year (which UFC president Dana White has denied) or at an event sometime early next year, McGregor has yet to be booked for a fight.

Following a successful fan-driven pay-per-view appearance emanating from Manchester, England, in January, McGregor booked an appearance for Sept. 30 in London. Like the Manchester event, McGregor was slated to take part in an extensive on-stage interview that fans could attend inside Indigo at the O2 Arena in London or watch via online pay-per-view.

TRENDING > UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Drops MLK on NFL Kneelers

The Sept. 30 event in London, “An Evening with Conor McGregor – Up Close and Personal,” has abruptly been canceled just three days prior to the event.

Following an initial report by Starsport, sources close to McGregor’s team confirmed to MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin that the pay-per-view has been canceled, but could provide no further details at the time of publication.

Though McGregor had also been targeting a return to the Octagon by the end of 2017, possibly the UFC 219 event mentioned prior, his coach, John Kavanagh, recently indicated that he felt that might be a little hopeful. By most accounts, McGregor’s next fight is, however, expected to take place in the Octagon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram