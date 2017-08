Conor McGregor: Options Are a Beautiful Thing, and I Have Many

_

Though Conor McGregor is not inclined to look too far into the future after he fights Floyd Mayweather, he’s looking forward to all the options he has in both boxing and mixed martial arts in the future.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Breaks Down His Path to $100 Million Payday

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram