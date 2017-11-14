Conor McGregor Opens as Betting Favorite Over Oscar De La Hoya

Would a boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and aging six-division former world boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya?

It’s highly unlikely, but we almost all said that McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather would never happen either.

De La Hoya made headlines this week when he called out McGregor, saying that he had been secretly training for a comeback fight with the Irishman and would finish him inside of two rounds.

With the challenge thrown out, just like with anything McGregor related, the oddsmakers have immediately jumped on the McGregor-De La Hoya train, issuing odds. Somewhat surprisingly, one oddsmaker instituted McGregor has the initial favorite in the fight. BetDSI.eu‘s opening odds on the fight are -125 for McGregor, making him the favorite to De La Hoya’s +105.

Though he failed against Mayweather, largely considered one of the best defensive boxers of all time, McGregor could face an arguably more beatable opponent in De La Hoya, despite his lengthy resume. De La Hoya is 44 years of age and has been retired for 9 years.

“This isn’t a GOAT versus an untrained boxer scenario all over again,” read a BetDSI statement. “With proper time to train, we expect McGregor to be quite competitive in the ring, particularly against an aging De La Hoya that doesn’t possess the quickness or power he may need to win.”

In contrast to BetDSI, another oddsmaker noted for taking bets on such match-ups, Bovada.lv, instituted De La Hoya as the initial favorite, but also opened with a couple other possible betting lines related to a potential fight between McGregor and De La Hoya.

De La Hoya was listed as the favorite at -140, while a bet on McGregor to win was even money. In addition to betting on the winner, you can bet on whether or not De La Hoya would fight against any opponent in 2018, where him not fighting is a heavy favorite at -500 compared to +300 on him returning. The odds were slightly longer that McGregor vs. De La Hoya would take place in 2018 at +400 for Yes and -700 for No.

Much like the miraculous rise of Mayweather vs. McGregor, do you think McGregor vs. De La Hoya might actually happen? Would you even want to see it? Join the comments below to weigh-in on the conversation.

