Conor McGregor Open Workout Videos

August 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor held an open workout for the media at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Friday. McGregor conducted a lengthy workout, showing off his fancy footwork and doing extensive work on the heavy bag.

Check out the following videos from McGregor’s open workout ahead of his Aug. 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor Wrapping Hands, While Wrapped in Versace

_

Conor McGregor Showing Off His Fancy Footwork

_

Conor McGregor’s Bag Work

