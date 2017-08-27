Conor McGregor Only Won 1 Round Against Floyd Mayweather According to 2 Judges

Conor McGregor went farther against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night than most pugilist pundits could have ever imagined. Two of Nevada’s judges, however, didn’t exactly think he did that well.

While Showtime’s analysts had McGregor winning the first three rounds of the fight, as did most of the post-show analysts, official judges Burt Clements and Guido Cavalleri only awarded the Irishman a single round, that being the first.

Judge Dave Moretti, like most of the analysts, scored the first three rounds for McGregor with Mayweather winning the remainder.

