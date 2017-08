Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi Sparring: ‘He Took a Lot of Head Trauma’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

When talking to the media during his open workout in Las Vegas on Friday, Conor McGregor spoke out on the Paulie Malignaggi feud and how he schooled the former boxing champion in camp.

TRENDING > Dana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram